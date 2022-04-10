sport, local-sport,

DPC Roosters have sent a strong message after picking up a convincing win over TLU Sharks on Sunday afternoon. The Roosters rested a number of key players heading into the game but were still able to walk away with a 56-6 victory over the Sharks. It was a closer game at Ron Crowe Oval as West Wyalong were able to pick up the two points from their opening game against Yenda. The Blueheelers struck first as Tom Sellars got over the line, but the Mallee Men were able to take a 12-6 lead into the halftime break with tries to Wade Anderson and Sam Basham. The Mallee Men continued to extend that lead in the early stages of the second half before the Yenda side pulled a try back, with Sellars getting over for his second. RELATED Cameron Miller put to bed any thought of a late comeback from Yenda and secured West Wyalong a 22-12 win. In the final game, Waratahs opened their season with a victory over Yanco-Wamoon. The competition will break for Easter before returning on April 24. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/889f937c-a5fb-4be1-95da-b282ae154527.JPG/r147_494_4880_3168_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg