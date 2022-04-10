sport, local-sport,

The Leeton Greens' defence in the first half has set them up for success in the season opener against Black and Whites. In what was a physical start to the game, the Black and Whites weren't able to convert their field position into points despite spending large parts of the opening 20 minutes in attacking territory, and the Panthers lost Uafu Lavaka after a heavy hit with Rhys Wilesmith. The Greens didn't need a second invitation as they were able to hit the scoreboard with their first time inside the attacking twenty with George Broome able to push his way over. Leeton captain Hayden Philp was able to extend the lead further in the following set to push the margin out to 12 after bouncing off the Panthers' defence, but the visitors were able to pull a try back before halftime, with Tomasi Caqusau pushing his way over. The Greens restored their margin in the opening stages of the second half with Brayden Scarr barging his way over, but the game took a turn for the worse after that. A scuffle broke out behind play, with Cameron Bruest allegedly king hit by Black and Whites' Sione Tulahe, who was sent from the field for his action, while Bruest sustained a cut above the eye and played no further role in the game. The Greens made the most of the numerical advantage as Josh Fisher got over the line to make it an 18-point game. The Blacks and Whites weren't able to regain their footing in the game, and tries to Shannon Bradbrook, Philp, and Reewah McPhee helped the Greens wrap up the 38-6 victory. RELATED Philp praised the effort of his side's defense, especially when they were under siege in the first half. "We dropped a lot of ball, and to hold them our was great," he said. "We had the ball enough, but we were just making a lot of errors and ended up defending for a majority of the first half, so to hold them to one try is outstanding. "We talked about holding sides to 14 this year, and to hold them to six considering how much ball they had is outstanding." Philp felt the incident in the second half was born out of the rivalry from last season. "I think it was just the rivalry between us because we finished in the top two and never got to finish it last year, so we thought something might happen," he said. "It got dealt with the right way with the bloke being sent off, so we will just move on." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/73cd63be-389d-408b-8579-de5ae349a578.JPG/r3_227_5998_3614_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg