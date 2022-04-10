sport, local-sport,

The Griffith Swans have given a good account for themselves in their opening round clash with Mangoplah CUE at Exies Oval on Saturday. It was always going to be a tough clash with one of the best teams in the competition the Swans weren't overawed as they fell to a 19-point defeat, 9.12 (66) to 7.5 (47). Griffith came hard at MCUE in the third quarter and momentarily hit the front, before the Goannas steadied and came away, against the breeze in the final term, for an opening-round win. MCUE made the longest trip in the Riverina League without five of their best players and was given a scare by a young and determined Griffith outfit, who were also missing some of their promising juniors. The MCUE coach, Jeremy Rowe, was full of praise for the Griffith side. The performance from the Swans earned high praise from Rowe. "I know it's politically correct to compliment your opponent, but I'm very sincere and genuine when I say Griffith was a genuine credit to themselves today," Rowe said. "The way that they hunted the footy and the way that they competed, just when it came to energy, was certainly on another level. "In the third quarter, when they were coming at us, and put on the most scoreboard pressure that they had all day, their ability to get first to the footy and win 50-50 contests was very, very impressive." RELATED James Toscan and Ryan Best both kicked two goals for Griffith, with new captain Jack Rowston winning a lot of the footy through the midfield. Meanwhile, in the lower grades, it was a tough start to the season for the Swans with a 10.7 (67) to 5.8 (38) defeat at the hands of the Goannas, with Archie Ray kicking three goals for the home side. The under 17.5s, the Swans were able to make a winning start to the season with an 8.16 (64) to 9.4 (58) victory. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/320c44d3-a973-4589-a739-67f7f4814690.jpg/r2_378_5004_3204_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg