sport, local-sport,

The Griffith Blacks were able to secure a second straight 'Blackout' after picking up a 38-15 win over local rivals the Phantoms in Leeton on Saturday. The Blacks were able to make a fast start as a quick ball on the inside from Mahoni Lualua was able to put Reni Marela Kirirua through for the first try after just five minutes. The home side was able to find their footing and turned defence into attack, but their attacking raid was ended after a forward pass. Despite falling to 14 men, it was the Phantoms who were able to score next off the back of a scrum and break down the short side. The Blacks wasted no time hitting back with Nate McGregor, one of two try scorers in quick succession, to see the visitors leading 19-5 at the break. The momentum continued after the break with Andrew Fauoo getting over, but the Phantoms hit back quickly as after Petero Taitusi put a kick in behind the Blacks' defence which wasn't dealt with properly as Harry Daudravuni got over. The Blacks lost one to a sin-bin, and the home side made the most of it with Taitusi getting over to reduce the margin to 10 points with 18 to go. Two quick tries to the Blacks put the game to bed with Fauoo getting over for his second while James Johnathan Pio wrapped the game up as the Blacks came away with the 23-point win. With a number of their squad missing from the game, coach Chris McGregor was delighted with his side's performance. RELATED "We had a lot of blokes who were playing their first or second game of first grade, and it is a big step up," he said. "Congratulations to Leeton, who kept dragging on, but I was really impressed with how the boys played." The bench was what made the difference in the end, with there being no drop in quality as the interchanges were made in the second half. "That makes a huge difference. The boys that came off the bench did their job, and that is what we try to build towards," he said. "We aren't a team of 15 we are a side of 30." The Blacks have an extra week to prepare for their next game, where they will return home to take on Tumut. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/c8b72c19-159b-492d-b4fc-19ce342bfa6f.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg