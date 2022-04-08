Return of winter sport has city come alive

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

IT MAY be hard to believe, but the winter sports season has officially kicked off in the city. Last weekend saw the successful completion of the GDCA cricket season, but now we go straight into the winter codes. Southern Inland has already completed their second round of matches, with the Griffith Blacks looking to give the competition a red hot crack. Group 20, Football Wagga and the Riverina Football League all got underway on the weekend just gone, with plenty of interesting results across the board. Community sport was a casualty of the pandemic over the last two years, so everyone is crossing their fingers that fixtures can go ahead as planned this winter. Most organisations have plans in place should teams be affected by cases. What we all recognise is that while it's "just a game" - community sport is about much more than that. All of our Griffith sides and clubs put in a lot of hard work, but it's also about mateship, sportsmanship, catching up with mates and having a common goal. Community sport is what knits together the fabric of places like Griffith. Of course, winning is the goal, but should the score not fall the way of our Griffith sides and clubs each week, there's plenty more to take from games than just the final result. Here's to a successful season ahead for all codes and, hopefully, a COVID-free one too. Talia Pattison Acting editor