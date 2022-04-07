news, local-news, workshops, school holidays, ballet workshops australia, dancing, classes, whats on

Pumped to pirouette? You might be in luck these school holidays! Ballet Workshops Australia will be visiting Griffith for a three-day workshop from April 12 to 14, bringing creative workshops in the art of dance to regional Australia. BWA is an organisation committed to bringing opportunities for dance to students in regional Australia, focusing on accessibility and inclusivity of all. Guest teachers and choreographers from across the country will be in Griffith in order to share their experience and teach younger dancers. BWA has been to Griffith twice before, partnering with local dance students from Jodi's Dance Company, SDS Griffith and DiSalvatore Dance Academy, as well as interested newcomers. The workshops are open to anyone 7 years of age or older, and includes classes in ballet, jazz, acrobatics, contemporary, character, conditioning, tap, musical theatre and hip hop with private lessons available. They'll be split into two categories - junior for those between 7 and 10 years old, and senior for those 11 and up. IN OTHER NEWS Guest teachers for the three-day workshop will include Gretel Palfrey, a UK performer and former English National Ballet dancer who now performs in independent Australian projects. Sara Haruta, an international performer will also be teaching along with New Zealander Blake Tuke while he prepares for larger scale productions. "Each workshop includes a showcase for family and friends on the last day where students perform a little of what they have worked on," said BWA organiser and dancer Laura Bailey. "There is great joy in supporting and promoting the arts and dance in regional towns and BWA takes great pride in seeing students thrive and grow at each workshop." More information and bookings for the workshops are available at Ballet Workshops Australia's website. Creative Kids vouchers are accepted, places are limited.

