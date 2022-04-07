news, local-news, victory, sapphire, riding for disabled, lifestyle market, fundraiser, whats on, grace pryor

A weekend market on April 23 will be raising money for the Griffith and Leeton Riding for Disabled Association, after the tragic theft of the two horses Victory and Sapphire in January. The community has been rallying and standing behind the group, with an ongoing fundraiser courtesy of radio station 2MIA and a number of events aimed at raising money to replace the horses and support the charity going forward. As a grand finale to fundraising efforts, Lifestyle Community Markets will be throwing a local market on April 23 in partnership with 2MIA and the Expatriates Auto Club, and is on the lookout for stallholders. Grace Pryor is a key organiser behind the event, and explained that the day would host a range of local businesses, clubs and stallholders who would have an opportunity to both advertise their own works, raise some money and put their effort towards a worthy cause. Stallholders are coming from all around NSW and from as far as Shepparton and Ballarat in Victoria, and space is still available for more. "There are a number of different variety stalls, we've got acrylic art and handmade babywear. We've got a fantastic stallholder from Wagga," Ms Pryor said. "We don't like to say no, we always make room. Especially in these COVID times, because we overcompensate free space." IN OTHER NEWS She emphasised that they were keen to see stalls from charities or community groups trying to lift their own presence as well, not just businesses. "The RDA will have a stall, they'll be looking for new members. The thing is, we've had two years of COVID and a lot of community groups have suffered with their fundraising so this is an opportunity for any community group to come and have a stall and raise funds for their own purpose." The trio of Lifestyle Community Markets, 2MIA and the EAC were motivated to put the event together after the theft out of compassion for those at RDA and their loss. "All proceeds go to Riding for Disabled Association ... The financial side of it is one thing, but there's a psychological effect for people who participate in the program, there's a bond there," Ms Pryor said. Along with the markets themselves, the day will feature a car show from the Expatriates Auto Club along Railway Street. The markets will be on April 23 at Memorial Park. Interested stallholders can contact Grace Pryor by email at shfm3585@gmail.com.

