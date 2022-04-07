news, local-news, paul toole, griffith base hospital, bronnie taylor, redevelopment, strike, unions, staffing crisis, nurses and midwives

With construction now beginning on Griffith Base Hospital's new clinical services building, many are hoping that the new building and investment will attract enough staff to the region to quell the staffing crisis. Deputy Premier Paul Toole came out to the hospital on April 6 to participate in the sod turn, along with Minister for regional health Bronnie Taylor and legislative council member Wes Fang. Mr Toole said that any investment of this magnitude would make regional health more appealing to graduate nurses, doctors and other staff. RELATED "It's important, this shows the government's commitment and investment in regional health," he said. "There's no doubt. When you build facilities like this, it's about retaining staff and attracting new staff to these areas. It's about making sure we provide more services." The sod-turn came less than a week after a recent strike from the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association campaigning for mandated nurse to patient ratios and better conditions, and came just a day before a statewide strike from the Health Services Union. The HSU is currently campaigning for a 5.5 per cent pay rise to bring wages in line with inflation. IN OTHER NEWS Ms Taylor said that a lot of hope in addressing the staffing crisis was on the new facility. "We all know there are challenges around staffing ... what we have seen is that when we invest into our infrastructure and hospitals, it's a very big attractor for staff. We do have challenges ahead in terms of workforce, but we keep going. We're looking for innovative models of care." When asked what the plan was if the hospital fails to attract the numbers of staff needed, Ms Taylor said "We just keep going, we'll keep looking at different ways." When asked about the maternity crisis of two weeks ago - when two midwives were left looking after 14 patients - Ms Taylor said it was an isolated incident and couldn't be representative of the wider situation. Not everyone is as confident in the new hospital's ability to ease the burden on current staff. Member for Murray Helen Dalton said that immediate action was needed, and that the government needed to mandate ratios and introduce financial incentives - the same things nurses and midwives have been asking for. "We need the government to act right now and pay incentives for nurses and midwives to come to this area, and to pay agency nurses when they do overtime," she said. "If they pay them proper wages in line with Victoria and Queensland ... we want lifting of [wages], we want ratios and we'd also like proper housing. We know that some of the housing they put in for agency nurses are substandard."

