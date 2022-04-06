sport, local-sport,

Hanwood's preparation for round one has hit a bit of a bump, with COVID impacting player availability heading into the weekend. The Griffith side will be without 10 players across all squad ahead of their clash with Cootamundra, with COVID and other commitments taking their toll, according to coach Jason Bertacco. "COVID has reared its head, so we are going to be missing four from all the squads at this stage, but with COVID you just don't know that could grow," he said. In a pleasing step from Football Wagga, there has been a protocol put in place to deal with a side who could be dealing with a large number of cases. If numbers were to rise to critical mass, the club impacted would only have to field a first-grade side with lower grades to be rescheduled into either mid-week games or doubleheaders. "They have put a few bye rounds in during the year so that we can plan these sort of things and to accommodate wet weather," he said. "They have really thought about everything, and all the clubs are happy with it." RELATED Looking at their opponents for the weekend, you'd be thinking the timing has worked out as they take on a Cootamundra side who have struggled in recent seasons, but Bertacco has waved away suggestions that they should be taken lightly. "Going off the last couple of seasons, Coota have been scratching for numbers, but we don't know what they could have done in the offseason," he said. "I guess that is the exciting part about round one, no one knows what each other has been doing in preseason. Cootamundra might have had an influx of players that we don't know about, and we could be in for a big day." The Hanwood coach will miss this weekend's season opener due to other commitments and said it was a shame that he wouldn't be on hand to watch the work in preseason in action. "I was really excited to see some of the young boys who have put their foot forward to probably get a start this weekend to see how they go round one," he said. "We have pushed them hard in preseason where they have done a lot of running and a lot of physical running for a lot of young boys who probably haven't had to deal with that." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/7daaab94-7f09-41ee-b182-c75da8f3f18b.JPG/r0_313_6000_3703_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg