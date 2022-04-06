sport, local-sport,

Rivalries will be renewed this weekend when the Griffith Blacks make the trip down Irrigation Way to take on the Phantoms at Leeton No 1 Oval. It has been a number of seasons since the Phantoms and Blacks have faced off in the first grade competitions after the Blacks sat out the 2020 season while the Phantoms didn't nominate a side in the top grade. Blacks' coach Chris McGregor said it was great to see the Leeton side able to nominate for the top grade once more. "Quinton (Longhurst, Phantoms coach) has done a fantastic job to get them back on the field in first grade this year," he said. "They will always be competitive against us." The two sides faced off in a trial before the season got underway, so the Blacks coach knows his side will need to put their best foot forward. "I think they got up by a try that day, but we had a lot of players coming in and out," he said. "It will be a good game because they are certainly a side improving, and we will need to play 80 minutes of footy again this weekend to best them." While McGregor missed last week's game against Albury, he was pleased to hear that his side was able to play 80 minutes, which was a mark they failed to hit early last season. "It was a great effort, and this time last year, we probably would have lost that game," he said. "There are still a lot of areas of improvement, but it was great to see us stay in the game for the entire time, which is a nice change." There will be a couple of big names missing this weekend with Chris Latu out through injury, while Mitch White will miss the game with other commitments. McGregor feels that the club is in a great position to fill the void of those two experienced forwards. "I could have four or five chances, and the good thing is the reserves had a very convincing win, and there is a lot of competition for places," he said. "We had quality coming through last year, but it seems to have taken another step forward this year which is great to see." While the players will be a big miss, McGregor will be able to retake his position near the bench, having overcome COVID, which kept him away from round one. "I can't wait to be around the boys again and actually be there," he said. "Pieter (Ferreira) and Daniel (Bozic) did a fantastic job with Tino (Kaue), but I can't wait to be back at training tomorrow night. The action will get underway at 12.55pm with seconds kicking off, while first grade will start at around 3.15pm on Saturday.

