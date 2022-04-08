news, local-news,

SAYING FAREWELL TO LIFE ON THE ROAD Archie Roach excited for Griffith leg of tour musician and storyteller Archie Roach will be gracing the stage at Griffith Regional Theatre on April 9, sharing stories and songs as part of his final NSW tour. The tour will coincide with the recent anthology album, showcasing his lengthy discography of songs and stories from 1989 to 2022. Archie Roach will be playing Griffith Regional Theatre on April 9 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from the theatre website. EASTER WEEKEND ALL SET FOR GRIFFITH Plenty happening in Griffith over Easter With so much happening in Griffith over the Easter long weekend there's no need to head out-of-town. There's everything from seafood raffles, fun at Pioneer Park and the Bacchus family fun run to the hugely-popular Griffith Vintage Festival, sidewalk sales and children's Easter brunch party. That's not to mention the inaugural Blood, Sweat and Beers event, morning markets on Easter Sunday and wineries hosting several of their own delightful and delicious functions. For more information visit griffith.nsw.gov.au. GIG GUIDE Weekend nightlife Getting the weekend started at the Griffith Southside Leagues Club on Friday night will be Ben & Ali. They'll be entertaining patrons from 6.30pm to 10.30pm. The following night, Side Effect will take over the entertaining duties at the Southside Leagues from 8.30pm. Over at the Griffith Exies main club on Saturday night will be Duble from 8pm, ready to provide all of the tunes. Getting the Area Hotel rocking on Saturday night will be Happy Ave in the beer garden, while DJ Rossi will hit the decks in the main bar. WEEKEND RUN Parkrun at Ted Scobie Oval Griffith's parkrun is free, weekly, timed five kilometre event held every Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer. More information available at www.parkrun.com.au/tedscobieoval. **** Want your event featured in the what's on section? Email the details to editor@areanews.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

