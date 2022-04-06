sport, local-sport,

Yoogali SC will look to rebound quickly from their opening round defeat in the Capital Premier League men's when they make their second trip to Canberra in as many weeks. This weekend the Yoogali side will take on Tuggeranong, who became the first team to be relegated to the second tier competition after finishing bottom of the National Premier League competition last season. Although they have been in two different competitions since the Yoogali club secured a spot in the Canberra competition, the two sides met in the Australia Cup (formally known as the FFA Cup) last season, and it was the Yoogali side who was able to come away with the 2-0 victory. If the side is to replicate that effort, they will need to improve their composure on the ball, and a return to natural grass should help the Yoogali side able to rectify some of the issues they faced on the synthetic turf. RELATED With a general bye coming up next weekend, points on the road would be a nice present heading into Easter and then two home games, the first of which will be the Riverina Derby against Wagga City Wanderers. For the under 23s, this weekend represents a chance to head into the bye with two wins from as many games, having sent a huge message with a 2-0 win over ANU last weekend.

