With the Group 20 season kicking off this weekend, all sides will be looking to make positive starts as they look to complete their first season since 2019. In the match of the round for the opening game of the season, the Black and Whites will head down Irrigation Way to take on the Leeton Greens. The two sides were the leaders in the competition last season and looked set to be grand final competitors before COVID brought an end to the 2021 season in the first week of finals. RELATED The Black and Whites will be coming into the game off the back of success in the Group 20 knockout, while the Greens will be hungry to take the field after the senior side pulled out of the knockout due to COVID concerns. In the other games, Isaiah Potts and Jacob Busnello will look to get their time in charge of Yenda off to a strong start when they travel to West Wyalong, while Waratahs, another side who missed the knockout, will take on Yanco-Wamoon at Exies Oval.

