On Saturday, April 2, Griffith Kart Club hosted their Club Day, Round two, of 2022's Club Championship. Although the number of competitors was quite small, the locals had competition from wide and far. Canberra, Dubbo, Grenfell, NSW Speedway Kart Club & Wollongong Kart Club were all represented. One day racing, starting early on Saturday, three Heats and a Final for each of the four races. Local rising talent Jack Charles raced alone in the Rookie's but was chased hard all day on track by youngster Stanley Drooger from Dubbo in the Novice class. Both boys showed their class and improved over the day. The youngest competitors in our sport, reaching speeds in excess of 70km/h down the smallish main straight of Griffith's track, these youngsters prove their determination to succeed. 10 laps, punching out consistent lap times, lap after lap, and finding areas to improve. The Junior class was full of newcomers, with 4 of the 5 Karters still on their P Plates. They all showed great promise for the future, with clean, fast racing for all four of their events. Oliver Griffiths, representing 'ranga racing' and local, who is relatively new to the sport also, was the only competitor to start without the P plates. Thrown into the deep end and sent to the pole position for heat one for his first time, nerves and the pressure of numerous false starts didn't hinder Oliver's fast start, leading for the first lap. However, the pressure started to show, and Oliver drifted back in heat 1, with Sydney based Jake Ambler taking the lead and winning. In only his 3rd race meet, Ambler showed speed, but Jaxon Ison, also very new to the sport, was able to improve and also show great promise for the future. Antonio Torino and George Miles, the two new Griffith local kart drivers, raced super well all day, both achieving fantastic results. With heats 2 & 3 going to Ison, the final was a great battle between the two youngsters battling hard, with Ambler taking the trophy. Oliver Griffith's recovered from his early battles and finished a credible 3rd. The bigger boys (men) took to the track in the TAG Restricted Light/Heavy class. Newly appointed club vice-president Kris Centofanti was rewarded with pole position for Heat one and showed a clean rear plate to all competitors from the start. RELATED Leading all day, Centofanti was dominant on his home track. Graham Broadfield, the local elder, was able to show good pace all day but was unable to finish the final. Kyle William Prior (Griffith) in the Super Heavy class, new to the sport, had battery trouble in heat one but recovered to improve his times considerably throughout the day. The high pitched screams of the race engines were replaced with the neighbourly sounds of four strokes. A fantastic entry-level for the senior driver, these completely sealed engines ensure hotly contested close racing. Richard Drooger (Dubbo) once again showed his driving skill and won all three heats, and the final. Local steerer Jarryd Winnel was unable to find the pace required, finishing 5th in the final. A great day of racing under the sunshine at the Griffith Kart Club (Whites Road, Tharbogang). The first race meeting for the new president and his committee. Like clockwork, the event ran smoothly, and all competitors had an amazing day. Congratulations to the club, all those involved, and all volunteers. The next race meeting is in May. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

