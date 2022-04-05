sport, local-sport,

Just over 12 months after almost losing his foot, Darlington Point Coleambally's premiership captain Josh Veivers is eyeing a return to the Group 20 competition. Having run out for the Roosters in the knockout a few weeks ago, Veivers is now hoping to make an impact for the Roosters in the 2022 season. Veivers admitted that after the accident, which saw his foot almost severed after it became stuck in an auger, he didn't think he'd get to retake the field. "I was just happy that I could walk really and look after the little fella," he said. "It has come good though, so I thought boots on and see how I go. "I just got lucky that it missed everything that it needed to. I've had a few surgeries and they fixed it. "It is pretty amazing what the doctors can do nowadays." While Veivers still has no feeling in his foot due to the nerve damage, which doctors have told him will heal in time, his ankle, which was the main concern, is fine because, by chance, there was no permanent damage to the ligaments and tendons. RELATED Heading into the season, which starts this weekend when DPC plays host to the TLU Sharks, Veivers is confident the side has what it takes. "We have recruited pretty well," he said. "We have the two boys coming over from the Black and Whites in Joey (Peato) and Sila (Johnathon) and Vero (Ben Vearing) from Waratahs. They all approached us. There was no poaching. "We also signed a bloke from outside the Group in Darren Thompson, who is looking pretty good. We got lucky with him because he started dating Steve Hogan's daughter, so they moved up here. "David Collett is coming back after a season with Yanco-Wamoon as well, so we are looking pretty strong." The Roosters are also the last Group 20 first grade side to win a proper premiership after their success in 2019 was followed up by the COVID-cancelled seasons of 2020 and 2021.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/c4b00d77-4ce5-4cc6-a1b0-a59248775089.JPG/r3_453_5998_3840_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg