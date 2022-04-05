sport, local-sport,

Fiona Fattore blitzed the short course this week and in doing so picked up a mini football as a prize which is sure to make her boys happy. Fattore with a generous 5m:30s handicap posted a net time of 17m:04s and finished a full 2 minutes ahead of new runner Taylor Morrerll 16m:43s, Lyn Potter was 3rd, followed by Elise Munro then Bob Barker. The talk last week was of Ashley Pianca having the short course Bacchus competition sewn-up. But she missed this week and a little birdy tweeted that she will also be away next week. That potentially creates a lot of ifs. Pianca is 11 points ahead of Potter and 27 points in front of Peggy Carpenter. This week Potter posted a PB which is likely to result in an increased handicap. She can snatch the trophy if she finishes in the top 19 and Pianca is a no show. Carpenter would need to finish in the top three to win the competition. The cool weather helped bring reduced times in the long course field. Brendon Sinclair was 1st with a net time of 44m:31s, slashing a minute and a half off his previous best. Peter Stockwell was 2nd then David Alpine both taking 40 plus seconds off their previous best. Ron Anson in 4th place was 4 minutes faster. RELATED Anthony Trefilo was 5th and earned more than enough points to allow him to stay at home on the sofa for next week's final competition run and still win the trophy. Well done, Anthony. Another strong run from Moreno Chiappin in 6th place will see him runner up in the point score.

