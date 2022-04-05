sport, local-sport,

The Griffith Blacks' women's side were able to see off a spirited Albury Steamers side in a physical encounter at Jubilee Oval on Saturday. The home side was able to make an immediate impact in scoring with their first possession Seigia Seukeni able to push her way across the line for the first try of the afternoon. They followed it up soon after, with the Blacks making the most of the early field position as Cornelia Tanielu was able to barge her way over to extend her side's lead to 10. The Steamers were able to hit back with Alice White pulling off an intercept to race away and score, but the Blacks wasted no time in restoring their advantage as Fetuli Mateo got over in the corner to make it 15-5. That would be how the score would remain despite an Eliza Baddock kick over the top being reached by Amelia Lolotonga, only for Lolotonga's kick off the ground to just beat her over to the deadball line. The Blacks continued to run away with the game in the early stages of the second half as Baddock threw a dummy to create a hole in the Steamers defensive line and raced away to score in the corner. The Steamers weren't going down without a fight and pulled a try back when Emma Clements got over in the corner to make the margin 10 points as time wound down. Lolotonga put the icing on the cake after breaking off the back of a scrum and running down the short side to score in the corner to wrap a 25-10 win. RELATED With a couple of girls still to return to the side, coach Lama Lolotonga was pleased with how some of the new faces fitted into the side. "Our girls were willing to make the tackle and playing with all of their heart. It was good to just see them enjoying themselves," he said. "Albury came out hard, and we were able to get the win, but there is a lot to work on. We aren't at the top anymore, and we have to work our way to get back up there. "There was a lot of individual running, and we just need to work ongoing in pairs. Have to work on the ball security and defence as well." The Blacks will travel to Leeton this weekend to take on their old rivals. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/321ff4fa-7e32-414a-bfe8-6a4efc72081c.JPG/r0_96_6000_3486_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg