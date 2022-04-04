news, local-news, PCYC, nsw, pamela kilby, griffith, after school care, school holidays, children

PCYC NSW has partnered with the NSW Office for Regional Youth to provide free activities for youth across regional NSW in the school holidays. PCYC NSW will be travelling around NSW from April 13 to 22, visiting six locations including Griffith to bring engaging youth activities to the regions. Activities on offer include things like bubble soccer, laser tag, free-running and parkour, 3-on-3 basketball and coding, among more. Transport is being provided, along with dinner for attendees. The program lands in Griffith on April 21, with pick-ups from 2pm and activities from 4:00 until 9:00. The Holiday Break program is "designed to positively influence the health, wellbeing and social needs of children and young people, while building resilience, confidence, purpose and self-esteem," according to the PCYC website. More information and bookings for the day can be made through the PCYC website. Meanwhile, Griffith's local PCYC chapter is hard at work putting the finishing touches on their own school holiday program, giving kids a chance to get out and stretch their legs during the holiday period. The local chapter of the PCYC is running regular out-of-school hours care from Hanwood Public School, preparing for the school holidays with a range of activities including trips to cinemas, a colour run and an 'amazing race.' "We're doing disco dancing, we've got science and engineering stuff, and we're doing an amazing race these holidays," said Pamela Kilby, the OOSH co-ordinator at PCYC. The group is currently taking bookings in advance, but space is filling up quickly. "It's a 60 children centre, we're booking up pretty fast but we still have bookings for Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday," Ms Kilby said. READ MORE The club is accepting the Service NSW Before and After School care vouchers. "If they apply for the vouchers, that's $500. We can scan them and add it to their account so essentially, they don't pay but if they're not eligible, fees will apply," Ms Kilby explained. While you might expect the Griffith PCYC to have seen less demand as parents worked from home during COVID-19 lockdowns, Ms Kilby said that wasn't the case. "So basically, we haven't really felt a hit due to COVID. Everyone was still coming, safety precautions are still being made. Everything is still running smoothly." Vacation care is on offer from 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday during school holidays, with after school care on offer between 3pm to 6pm Monday to Friday. Public holidays are excluded. Parents interested in enrolling their kids in the PCYC OOSH program can contact the centre at griffithoosh@pcycnsw.org.a. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

