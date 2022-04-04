sport, local-sport,

Hanwood has ended a 17-year wait for a second grade premiership following an 18-run win over minor premiers Exies Diggers on Saturday. Hanwood won the toss but lost the wicket of Trevor Cowie (3), who was caught off the bowling of Matt Peruzzi (1/19). Brad Hornery and Micheal Crosato were able to get their side back on track and got to drinks without the loss of any further wickets to be 1/48 after 20 overs. The pair were able to push the scoring rate after drinks adding 13 runs before Hornery (33) fell to the bowling of Mark Favell (1/19) while Craig Lugton picked up the wicket of Crosato (22) in the next over. Corey Graham and Luke Catanzariti kept the score ticking over for the Hanwood side with a 28-run stand before Lugton (2/32) struck to remove Graham (17). With nine overs remaining, Jason Bertacco (37*) joined Catanzariti (42*) in the middle, and they were able to add 69 runs to see Hanwood close out their 40 overs on 4/160. Diggers got off to a tough start, with Shannon Caughey making the crucial breakthrough picking up the dangerous Michael Duncan (2). Mark Favel and Anas Zindani tried to get their side moving in the right direction with a 21-run partnership over the next six overs before Caughey removed Zindani (6). Brett Owen and Mark Favell got the score ticking over with a 29-run stand before Owen (4) fell three overs before drinks when he was caught off the bowling of Barbagallo. RELATED Barbagallo followed it up with the wicket of Favell (40), while Gulfam Ahmed (1/27) while Nikita Bhor (1) was run out by Graham to see Diggers fall to 5/66. Ben Fattore (12) got a start after drinks but fell soon after to the bowling of Catanzariti (1/23) before the lower order from Diggers gave them a chance to fight back. Peruzzi was the leader of the lower order and in a 42-run stand with Daniel Dossiter before Dossiter fell to the bowling of Gulfam Ahmed (1/27). When Peruzzi (32) fell to Barbagallo (3/26), that ended the Diggers resistance with Caughey (3/22) and Zac Ruediger (1/5) taking the remaining wickets to see Diggers bowled out for 142. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

