For the 86 players who contested a single stroke at the Griffith Golf Club last Saturday, the fairways have never looked better. With the White Tee Markers shortening the course, it was decided to still award the monthly medals in each grade. All the sponsorships awards will be played for next Saturday with the event changed to a single instead of a 4 BBB. Travis Payne fired one over par 72 to take out A Grade on 65 nett. He went out in par 36, nailing a birdie on the 4th, then came home in one over par 36, carding eight pars. Graham Gordon 67 nett, runner-up, canning birdies on the 6th and 10th, shooting 788 off the stick. Grant Keily 63 nett streeted all his B Grade rivals, going around in 80 stroke, draining birdies on the 7th and 18th Carl Guglielmino runner-up on 68 nett, looked a winner after going out in one over par 37, nailing a birdie on the 5th and the 10th, but crashed to 48 home. Keith Woodbridge 69 nett won C Grade, firing 96 off the stick with four pars ahead of Ray Barrington 71 nett, 99 scratch. Travis Payne won the 4th pin, Travis Millis 7th and 8th, Garry Hartnett 11th, Trevor Richards 15th, with an Eagle Two, Martin Sweeney 16th. Vouchers to 74 points. Sunday's event was a Medley Single stableford with 43 players. Gerry Cox 42 points won A Grade just ahead of Brendon Peters 41 points. Craig Dredge amassed 44 points to easily win B Grade ahead of Lee Kimball 38 points. Tony Kelly 41 points, easy winner in C Grade over Solo Pologa 35 points on a countback over James Rogerson 35 points. The feathers flew with Sim Tuitivake and Luke De Valentin, both Eagling the 15th to share that pin, Tuiru Phillip 7th, Wayne Salvestro 11th. Vouchers to 35 points. RELATED The semi-finals of the R.N.McNabb Mobil Single Handicap Match Play were completed on Sunday with Brett Crooks d Jason Dunn 4/3, and he will play Barry Stapleton in the final after he ousted Darcy McDermott 2/1. The CC Barrington Plumbing two day Pro-Am is set down for Thursday and Friday, April 21-22, with around 50 Pros nominated. Amateur entries are now being taken by downloading the entry form the Clubs website or contact the Pro Shop on 69623742. Members are reminded that annual subs are now overdue and should have been paid by March 31. Contact Wayne for payment details. The Annual General Meeting has been pushed back to around April 5. Nomination forms for Board positions are on the Notice Board. Today and Sunday's events are both single stablefords, Saturday a single stroke. The veterans played a single stableford last Thursday with 28 players in two grades. Darren Forrester 38 points won Div.1 ahead of Peter Henderson 37 points on a countback over Rob Trembath 37 points. Ken Alpen 36 points best in Div.2, Doug McWilliam 35 points second on a countback over Keith Woodbridge 35 points. Vouchers to 34 points. Veterans are reminded that their subs. are now overdue and, if not paid promptly they will be excluded from competitions. A field of 37 contested last Wednesday's single stableford. Taoloa Toru 38 points won A Grade over Tony McBride, 35 points on a countback over Tiuru Phillip, 35 points. Barry Northeast 37 points, best in B Grade from Graham Sibraa 36 points. Steve Lightfoot 38 points won C Grade, Steve Crowe 36 points second. Terry Bennett won the 7th pin, Tony McBride 11th. Vouchers to 31 points.

