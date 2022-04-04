sport, local-sport,

Last Wednesday a good field of 23 ladies took to the course to play a Stableford. Our President Kathy King won Division One with a score of 31 points on a countback from runner up Susan Tyrell. Diane Ellerton had the best score of the day carding 41 points to win Division Two. Dulcie Knight was the runner up with 35 points. Balls went to 25 points. Saturday's Event was a Stroke Round, Monthly Medal up for grabs and the Qualifying event for the Graded Match Play. There were only sufficient numbers for one division. Kathy King had a solid round and came home with 72 nett to win Division One and the Monthly Medal sponsored by The Stumps yard. Lyn Hedditch was the runner up with a score of 73 nett. Balls went to 80 nett. Eight Ladies qualified for the Graded Matchplay sponsored by Strawberries on Ice. The first round was played on Sunday, the results are - Kathy King v Chris Cunial - Kathy won on the 19th hole Annie Hicks v Cherie Eade - Cherie won 2up Elizabeth Graham v Dorian Radue - Elizabeth won on the 19th hole, Lyn Hedditch v Dulcie Knight - Lyn won 1 up The second round will be played on Saturday and the final on Sunday. Good golfing to all players. Our intertown pennant competition is scheduled to commence on Monday May 2 and run for the month of May. Our Pennant Co Ordinator, Chris Cunial, is seeking volunteers and urges anyone who would be interested in playing in our Pennant Team to put their name down on the sheet in the Ladies Room. Today's event is a Stableford and trophies donated by Rose Alpen and Dale Spence. On Saturday for those not in the Match Play semi-finals a Maximum Stroke will be the day's event.

