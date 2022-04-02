sport, local-sport,

The Coro Cougars have been crowned 2021/22 GDCA first grade premiers after two outstanding performances from captain Haydn Pascoe and opening bowler Alex Flood. The Cougars won the toss and elected to bat, but they were on the back foot early as Luke Docherty was able to pick up the important wicket of Tim Rand (0). The difficult start continued for the Coro side as after Brent Lawrence and Pascoe were able to put on 13 before Lawrence (4) became the second to fall to Docherty to see the Cougars sitting on 2/19 after 11 overs. The Coro skipper found a partner when Ben Signor came to the crease, and the pair tried to get their side towards a defendable total. The pair put on 59 runs over the next 13 overs before Docherty found another way to make an impact on the game as he affected a run-out to send Signor (26) back to the pavilion. Brendan Hicken tried to play the anchor role as Pascoe kept the score ticking over before Hicken (9) was caught off the bowling of Tom Shannon. Pascoe was the only batter who was really able to get a start, but Jake Rand was able to play the supporting role in a 44-run stand with the Coro skipper. Todd Argus (1/34) removed Rand (8) after he spent an hour out in the middle with Pascoe and Mathew Axtill looked to replicate that effort. The seventh-wicket pairing was able to get their side to 171 before Axtil (4) was run out by Catanzariti, but it didn't stop the run-scoring from Pascoe, who was able to post his century. The Cougars closed out the day on 7/193 as Rob Rand was dismissed by Shannon (2/21) with what proved to be the final delivery of the day to see Pascoe set to resume day to on 107. The Coro side was able to add 15 runs before they were bowled out, with Pascoe (115) falling to the Docherty (3/40) while Josh Carn (2/23) picked up the other two. The Hanwood side were able to make a solid start to their reply with a 25-run opening stand ended when Oliver Bartter (8) was knocked over by Alex Flood, and Jordan Whitworth (0) followed closely behind. Luke Docherty and Tom Shannon put their heads down and were able to add 24 before Docherty (18) became the next to depart to the bowling of Flood. Dean Catanzariti and Shannon came together and looked to have their side heading in the right direction and got their side to lunch without the loss of another wicket. When Flood returned to the attack after the interval, it changed the momentum as he was able to pick up Shannon (47) caught behind. RELATED Catanzariti (43) became Flood's fifth wicket 15 runs later, and from there the wheels started to fall off. The Hanwood side would go on to lose their final five wickets for 23 runs, with Flood (8/43) taking another three with a run out to Ben Signor and wicket to Shane Hutchinson, seeing the Hanwood side bowled out for 153 to hand Coro the win by 55 runs. Coro captain Haydn Pascoe was full of praise for Flood, who was under a bit of an injury cloud heading into the game. "It was an unreal effort, especially since he has been out the last few weeks, and he has been a vital part of our team all year," he said. "We sort of knew that with 200 on the board, it only takes a wicket to put the momentum back in your favour. Floody came back on, and he opened the game up again."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/06557c54-6d71-4c7b-85b2-ba9648f6800b.JPG/r105_200_5769_3400_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg