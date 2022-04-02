sport, local-sport,

It was a tough first road trip of the season for Yoogali SC as they fell to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of ANU FC on Saturday afternoon. According to coach Sante Donadel, it was a case of not adapting to the conditions Yoogali SC faced on a wet synthetic surface. "The ball was skidding a lot quicker, and our ball control wasn't good enough," he said. "Every time we got the ball it seemed like it bounced off us and gave them a chance. "They definitely outplayed us, but I'd say that three of their goals were off the back of our mistakes where we weren't ready for them, and we were caught ball watching." Donadel wasn't sure what the root of the problem was today, but he has full confidence his side will be able to rebound ahead of another tough clash next weekend. "It was a difficult game to watch because I know that we can perform better than that. We are 50 per cent better than we played today," he said. "I think a few of the players were nervous today, and I don't think we played how we were supposed to play. ANU is a good team, and they were structured well, and it felt like we weren't structured well at all. "We just played into their hands all game, and we didn't do anything that we spoke about, and because of that, we struggled with possession." RELATED It wasn't all doom and gloom for the Yoogali SC as the under 23s were able to pick up the three points after a strong first-half performance. Reuben Donadel opened the scoring for the visitors, while Oscar Knight found the back of the net in the later stages of the first half to see them leading 2-0 at the break. The visitors were able to maintain their composure and take the clean sheet and three points back with them. Donadel felt the under 23s grew in confidence as the game wore on. "The 23s were able to adjust to it better than the first graders," he said. "It was an evenly matched game, but the boys grew in confidence as the game went along, and they were able to hold their nerve. They took the physical side out of it, and they just played with the ball." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/ab61722d-a411-4037-b66b-cdc79729bf93.jpg/r1157_776_4857_2866_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg