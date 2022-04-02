sport, local-sport,

The Griffith Blacks have ground out a tough win to start the SIRU first grade season after a 20-16 victory over the Albury Steamers at Jubilee Oval on Saturday. A bit of ill-discipline start from the home side, which invited some early pressure from the Steamers side, and while they were able to withstand an early push on their line, the Albury side eventually converted the field position into points with a penalty goal. The Steamers looked to have caught the Blacks asleep with a kick in behind the defence, almost seeing them score the first try of the game, but they didn't have to wait too much longer for a five-pointer with Alapati Kirifi getting over. The Blacks were able to find their footing as four minutes later, Blake Theunissen was able to use his strength to push through the Steamers defence. It was two in quick succession as off the back of a long break from Chris Latu, the Griffith side was able to take the lead with eight minutes left in the first half when Alexander Anau pushed over to see the Blacks leading 10-8 at the break. The Albury side was able to retake the lead three minutes into the second half as Ryan O'Sullivan kicked his second penalty goal of the afternoon. Theunissen was able to show his strength once more to see the Blacks retake the lead with 29 minutes remaining in the clash. RELATED The lead was pushed to nine points as the Blacks were able to spread the ball quickly to see new signing Bill Boys able to score in the corner. Albury gave themselves a chance with a try with 11 minutes remaining, and it looked as if they had another as time ticked away, but the Blacks defence was able to hold off the late charge to see the home side come away with a four-point win. Blacks assistant coach Daniel Bozic said there were plenty of good signs to take out of the win. "We played 80 minutes which is better than we have done in the last few years when we have only played sixty," he said. "It will be good for morale and for all that we have worked on. "We had a few pull up a bit sore at halftime, and it definitely showed on the field, but we got there, and we had faith in our subs." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/30288316-359e-44ae-8fe8-642da20e9c2f.JPG/r867_589_6000_3489_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg