Don't be complacent with vital safety message

Feel that? Daylight savings has come to an end. Thankfully these days we mostly rely on technology to change our clocks back (or forward come spring time). However, there are of course still the manual clocks to tick off around the home or on appliances such as the microwave or stove. None of this is new news of course, so what exactly am I getting at? With the end of daylight savings yesterday comes a timely reminder that could save your life. As well as changing the time of our clocks, this time of year it is also critical to check another item off your to-do list. That is - changing the batteries in the smoke alarms in your home. It's a simple task that doesn't take long, but it is something we can neglect or forget about. What we don't want is for this to be an issue when you need your smoke alarm most. This little life hack is something that can save the life of everyone in your home and it's a recommendation Fire and Rescue here in Griffith make every year. So, please if you haven't already - think about changing the batteries in your smoke alarm this week and feel comfortable in the knowledge that your family will be safe should the worst happen. Talia Pattison Acting editor