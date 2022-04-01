Member for Farrer Sussan Ley outlines how MIA communities will benefit from 2022-23 federal budget
MEMBER for Farrer Sussan Ley believes the recent federal budget will deliver for her constituents living and working in the MIA.
The federal government handed down its budget on March 29, earlier than usual as a result of the upcoming election.
A date for this federal election is yet to be set.
Ms Ley's office gave a breakdown of programs that received funding that affect issues in the MIA, as well as specific projects.
These included:
- $3.2 million over two years from 2022-23 to improve water compliance.
- $2.1 million in 2022-23 to deliver the water market reform roadmap to improve governance and integrity of basin water markets.
- $20m for Griffith, Leeton, Narrandera, Murrumbidgee and Carrathool for round three of the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.
- $4.9m for upgrades of the Newell Highway from Tocumwal to Narrandera.
- $480 million boost for the NBN Fixed Wireless network improve coverage and speeds to 14,000 homes and businesses in Farrer (including the in MIA)
- Expanding the Home Guarantee Scheme to 50,000 places each year.10,000 will go exclusively to home buyers in regional Australia.
- $365.3 million boost to the Wage Subsidy Program for future tradies, plumbers, tilers, chefs and skilled workers to help get an extra 35,000 trade apprentices and trainees into training.
- Third Round of the Regional Airports Program - providing $29 million in funding for upgrades to regional airports and aerodromes.
- $14.8 million over 4 years to deliver placements across the country from the Charles Sturt University Rural Clinical School including placements at Griffith.
- $1.9m fund for country sporting events to bounce back after the impacts of the pandemic.
"It is also important to note funding to the state's health systems and hospitals continues to go up and the reforms we've committed to the Murray-Darling Basin, including compliance and water trading, are fully funded here," Ms Ley said.
"All up, I think this is a budget which recognises it's been a tough couple of years, that it's still tough for many, but here's the way forward for both our region and the country.
"In this term of government we've pumped over $300 million dollars into the MIA on extra programs and projects. This budget shows there is more to come, so I would strongly defend any suggestion there is nothing in it for us."
Another program to receive funding was Roads to Recovery where Carrathool Shire Council will receive $10,196,977, Griffith City Council $5,153,207, Leeton Shire Council $3,938,329, Murrumbidgee Council $6,048,127 and Narrandera Shire Council $5,984,177.
In terms of the financial assistance grants Carrathool Shire Council will receive $6,784,551, Griffith City Council $6,110,638, Leeton Shire Council $4,856,668, Murrumbidgee Council $5,042,745 and Narrandera Shire Council $5,311,569.
