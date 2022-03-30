sport, local-sport,

The Griffith Blacks will look to make a strong start on home turf when they play host to the Albury Steamers at Jubilee Oval on Saturday afternoon. Preparations have been going well for the Blacks, with coach Chris McGregor looking forward to seeing how the side performs on the park this weekend. "We are just trying to work on combinations still, but overall, we are looking pretty strong," he said. "It's going to take a while to gell. We have lost a few and picked up a lot. Not having Boz (Daniel Bozic) for the first couple of games is going to be a big loss." While Bozic will be missing from the field, he will be taking a bigger role on the sideline this weekend, with McGregor set to miss the season opener as he looks to overcome COVID. Tino Kaue, Bozic and Pieter Ferreira will take charge of the team, and McGregor has full confidence they will be able to steer the side in the right direction. As for their opponents, this weekend, the Blacks coach feels that this game is a great one to get first up to test the side ahead of a long season. "Home game with Albury having to travel as well is a good way to start the season," he said. "I haven't heard too much about them, so I'm not too sure what they have picked up, but they are always a strong and physical side. It should be a good challenge to start the year off." When the two side's met last season, it was close encounters on both occasions, and they were battling for the final spot in the top four before COVID cancelled the remainder of the 2021 season. RELATED The Blacks kicked started their year off the field last weekend with their season launch, and McGregor was happy to see plenty of faces around the club on the night. "We had about 150 people attend, so it went really well," he said. "We are definitely heading in the right direction both on and off the field." It will be almost a full day of action at Jubilee Oval, with second grade kicking off at 12.55pm. Next will see the women's side look to make up for lost time when they take on the Steamers at 2.20pm, with the first-grade game kicking off at 3.15pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/56df5c1b-28fb-432b-b378-de058a6fb418.jpg/r5_259_2042_1410_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg