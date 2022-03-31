news, local-news,

Member for Murray Helen Dalton has introduced a bill that will prevent Northern Basin floodplain harvesting licence holders from seeking financial compensation from taxpayers for their licences. If passed, Southern Basin communities and taxpayers alike are set to benefit. "For many years, big corporate Northern Basin irrigators have been siphoning water into their private dams before it reaches the river," Mrs Dalton said "This unregulated practice - known as floodplain harvesting - devastates Lower Darling communities and reduces water allocations for Southern Basin irrigators. "My bill ensures irrigators won't be able to profit off floodplain harvesting licences." Mrs Dalton said her proposed new law is identical to a bill introduced by Independent MP Justin Field in the Upper House last week. "The NSW Government is now in minority. Introducing the bill in both houses of parliament maximises the chances of it becoming law," Mrs Dalton said "Farmers should have the right to collect some of the water that flows across their property," "But the NSW Government's regards this as 'bonus' water. It should not be used to make a profit." READ MORE: In February this year, the state government granted 132 floodplain harvesting licenses to a group of wholly Northern basin Irrigators. Mrs Dalton said that the licenses failed to monitor floodplain harvesting within legal limits nor accounted for downstream and Indigenous communities. "In February, the NSW Government sneakily granted 132 floodplain harvesting licences for an exclusive club of Northern Basin irrigators," "Lining the pockets of this exclusive club, many of whom are National Party donors, is unfair on Southern farmers, who have already given up so much water for the greater good of the Basin." "It's also a recipe for more rorts that will cost taxpayers billions of dollars. "The Government needs to stop introducing dodgy laws while parliament isn't sitting, consult with Lower Darling and Southern Basin communities and get floodplain harvesting properly regulated." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131463042/12a143e9-983c-404b-a797-132b260960fc.jpg/r9_378_4023_2646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg