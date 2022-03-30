newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Yoogali SC faces quite the test to start their Capital Premier League Men's season when they travel to Canberra to take on ANU FC on Saturday. ANU has been one of the form team in the competition over the past couple of years, and coach Sante Donadel said his side are looking forward to the challenge. "We are playing probably the most inform team in the competition at the moment after they won 9-0 on the weekend," he said. "In saying that, it is good as well because at least we will know where we are at. It gives us a better idea on what we are doing right and what we need to work on." Their preparation took a bit of a hit over recent weeks with COVID cases, but Donadel was hopeful of making the trip to Canberra with almost a full-strength side. "The last 10 days probably haven't been too crash-hot due to COVID and a few players, and with daylight savings finishing, we are struggling a bit with light," he said. "I think at this stage, we had 26 or 27 boys at training so I think we should be right as long as there aren't any surprises." That side will feature both of their international players in Ben Hastie, and Adam O'Rourke have both had their clearances come through, meaning they will be able to play in the season opener. Match preparations also took a bit of a hit with their last planned friendly away against Mudgee was cancelled right before it was meant to kick off. "We were looking forward to that game, and then we would have had the week off and been right for the first game," he said. "That has put us a little bit back in terms of match fitness, but tomorrow night we are going to play 23s against first grade, so that will be better than nothing." RELATED This weekend will also see the under 23s in action against ANU, and Donadel is happy with the preparation of the side and has hopes of them making quite an impact in the competition. "They are probably the most committed to training," he said. "They have done the hard yards all the way through, and I think they are ready. Technically they are fantastic, some of the players are technically better than our first-grade players. Their experience and size will probably hurt them a little bit and they have a tough test."

