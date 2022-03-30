news, local-news, ukraine visas, chikisheva nadezhda, olga gorbachova, russia, refugee, safety, department of home affairs

Olga Gorbachova-Girdler's long waits at the embassy and hours on the phone have paid off, with a visa for her mother Chikisheva Nadezhda being approved on March 26. Ms Gorbachova-Girdler traveled to Poland on March 5 to assist her mother, who escaped the conflict in Ukraine after a lifetime in Kharkiv. Hoping to secure a visa and bring her back to Australia quickly, the pair found themselves battling wait times of over 24 hours at the embassy and confusion around the process to apply for a visa. RELATED After weeks, the Department of Home Affairs has granted Ms Nadezhda a visitor's visa 600, with some special exemptions. Ms Gorbachova-Girdler said the process had been so stressful, they were just hoping for a painless journey into Australia. "Now we are planning our trip to Australia. I want confirmation and clear information from airlines that they will accept my mother's ID certificate on check-in, I do not want any surprise in the airport - this process was too stressful for our family," she said. While there was confusion around whether they were able to travel, a spokesperson from Sussan Ley's office said that the family was always able to apply for a visa even without a passport. "We were approached by a family member to assist with that. We spoke to the Department of Home Affairs who spoke to the resident in Poland and the situation was sorted," she said. READ MORE: "It's always been the case that if they had identity documents, it was okay for them to travel. We've spoken to the member here locally and provided information, and the DHA did the same thing." The spokesperson promised that there would be no issues coming into the airport, with specific visas on offer for those coming from Ukraine that will offer crucial additional conditions such as access to medicare and giving children access to schools. "Ukrainian nationals who do not hold a valid passport should seek advice from the Ukraine State Migration Service or their nearest Ukraine Embassy or Consulate in a neighbouring country." "If that is not possible in a particular location, a visa application can be submitted without a valid passport." If you submit an application without a valid passport, you should provide all available identity documentation with the application. A Departmental officer will contact you to discuss your application. They encouraged those struggling to help family members out of Ukraine to check the Department of Home Affairs website.

