The GDCA first grade season will come to an end this weekend, with Hanwood and Coro Cougars set to battle it out for the premiership. The two sides were the form side in the competition will go head-to-head to decide who takes the bragging rights into the offseason when the first grade final gets underway at 1.30pm on Saturday at Exies No 1. For Hanwood, it will be a chance to take back-to-back premierships for the first time since the 90s, having ended their long wait for a first grade title last season. Coro will be looking to end a nine-year wait for an actual premiership after having picked up the premiership by default in the 2019/20 season when COVID forced a premature end to the season. Hanwood will be heading into the game having had the week off, but captain Charlie Cunial doesn't feel that will have much of an impact on his side. "I don't think it makes too much difference we will be keeping pretty much the same team as the qualifying final," Cunial said. "Everyone is confident, and things are looking good." It is shaping up as a big weekend for Hanwood with their second grade side also in action where they will take on Exies Diggers, and Cunial said the club is excited heading into the weekend. Coro are coming in off the back of a preliminary final, which is unlike most other seasons where the Cougars have reached the grand final. The Cougars are no stranger to the decider, having taken part in three of the last five grand finals, not counting 2019/20, where they have finished runners-up. Captain Haydn Pascoe is hoping the extra game might bring a change of fortune. "Every grand final I have been involved in, we have gone straight through, and we haven't ever played that game inbetween," Pascoe said. "It is probably a good momentum builder heading into this weekend. If you have that week off, you can lose that momentum." Heading into the game, the Coro side is waiting on the fitness of lead fast bowler Alex Flood who has been struggling with a hamstring issue in recent weeks, and Pascoe said he will be given until the last minute to prove his fitness. "He has been saying he has been alright, but he did it to me last week as well and then went for a bowl on Wednesday and pulled up a bit sore," Pascoe said. "He is probably going to be a bit of a late inclusion when we find out if he will be alright or not." RELATED The Coro skipper feels that the final may not be decided by a big total rather, it will come down to batting out time. "In the last couple of weeks, Exies 1 has been playing pretty slow," Pascoe said. "It hasn't been huge scores it has been more time-consuming. If we bowl well and hold our catches, I think we will be in a good position." Tim Rand and Pascoe have been in fine form in the last couple of weeks, and Cunial knows that his side's chances could hinge on those two important wickets. "They both scored runs last weekend, and we couldn't get Tim out in the first final," Cunial said. "If we can get them out early it will be massive for us." The action will get underway at 1.30pm on Saturday while with daylight savings coming to an end on Sunday morning half an hour earlier at 10am in order to get a result in before light becomes an issue.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/93ea3a65-9d26-4557-870a-d9b6e5c580ed.JPG/r585_413_5187_3013_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg