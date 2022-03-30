newsletters, editors-pick-list, crime, drugs, seized, bikie, outlaw, gang, meth, weed

A 56-year-old man will face court today after police seized a tremendous of drugs from his property in Ungarie yesterday. Police from the Murrumbidgee Criminal Investigations Unit and the Proactive Crime Team conducted a firearms prohibition search at a home on Ethel Street in Ungarie on March 29, around 1:30pm. During the search, police dug up areas in the backyard and discovered 7g of methylamphetamine and 45 grams of cannabis. A thorough search of the garden uncovered an additional 2.3 kilograms of cannabis. Police also seized military ordnance. The man, a member of a notable outlaw motorcycle gang in the area, had fled the house and was found hiding in a neighbour's bedroom. He was arrested and taken to West Wyalong Police Station where he was charged with seven offences including supplying prohibited drugs, possession of a prohibited weapon without a permit and recklessly dealing with criminal gains. The Ungarie man was refused bail and will appear in Griffith Local Court on March 30.

