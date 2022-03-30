sport, local-sport,

The battle for second-grade supremacy will be decided this weekend when Exies Diggers take on Hanwood on Exies No 2 on Saturday. Diggers were the form side of the competition for most of the season, having only lost four games in the regular season, much like Hanwood but had more luck with the weather picking up three more wins while Hanwood had three more washouts. Diggers will be able to call upon some of their talented third graders to strengthen an already tough side, while Michael Duncan will drop back to seconds after first grade was eliminated from the first-grade finals last week. As for Hanwood, they will be looking to the likes of Micheal Crosato to continue his good run of form in the finals series after he was able to set his side up for success in the preliminary final against Exies Eagles while he posted 79 against Diggers in the qualifying final two weeks ago. Hanwood will be without the services of Neil Geltch this weekend after he was handed a two-game suspension at the judiciary on Tuesday night. RELATED In the meetings between the two sides early in the season, the head to head record is pretty even. Both Hanwood and Diggers have picked up two wins, each with one washout. First ball will be delivered at 1pm at Exies No 2.

