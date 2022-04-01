newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Rubens are ready to rock Griffith Regional Theatre Alternative rock band The Rubens will play at Griffith Regional Theatre tonight, as part of their 'Waste a Day' tour celebrating the band's 10th anniversary. The band is honouring their decade-long stint with a tour, looking back at their work and how they've developed musically. Last-minute tickets may still be available from https://bit.ly/TheRubensGriffith. The show starts tonight at 7.30pm. The Alphabet of Awesome Science The Alphabet of Awesome Science is a fast-paced, visually spectacular and information-rich performance that's equal parts explosive, messy, spectacular, hilarious, fascinating and gross. Join professors Lexi Con and Noel Edge (the Word Nerd and the Science Freak) for a thrilling voyage through the alphabet - where great big chewy sesquipedalian words inspire mind-blowing scientific surprises. Professor Lexi Con has curated a curious collection of her favourite words (one for every letter of the alphabet) with each word providing Professor Noel Edge with an inspirational jumping off point for 26 quirky scientific demonstrations - that squish and squirt, float and fly, erupt and explode. The show hits Griffith Regional Theatre today at 10am and 12.30pm. Weekend nightlife A big night of live music is planned at The Area Hotel on Saturday night, with Analog Trick rocking the beer garden and DJ Buzz spinning tracks in the main bar. Over at the Griffith Southside Leagues Club, the COVID Brothers will be playing tonight from 6.30pm to 10.30pm. Max Jones will keep the tunes coming at the Exies Sports Club tonight from 7pm. Over at the Exies Main Club on Saturday night residents will be treated to the musical stylings of Casual Sax from 8pm. Parkrun at Ted Scobie Oval Griffith's parkrun is free, weekly, timed five kilometre event held every Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer. More information available at www.parkrun.com.au/tedscobieoval. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/e46b96ca-7124-45d0-bf41-9b1aa15580cd.jpg/r0_247_1133_887_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg