news, local-news, riding for disabled, victory, sapphire, horses, theft, disappearance, charity, fundraiser

10 weeks after the disappearance of beloved horses Victory and Sapphire, Griffith and Leeton's Riding for the Disabled Association is slowly recovering from the heartbreak with the help of the community. Victory and Sapphire disappeared from an RDA paddock on January 14, and have been presumed stolen since. So far, no leads have turned up to their whereabouts, but auctioneers and salespeople were alerted to the theft and are still on the lookout. The group has been trying to raise money to replace the horses, who provide physiotherapy, exercise and joy to to a wide range of people with disability. President of the RDA Julie Groat said that while the community's support was appreciated, no amount of money would heal the hurt. "We're all still devastated. It's been a huge blow to our centre, I still don't believe that they're gone." In what could almost count as a silver lining though, the event has brought out the best in the Griffith community - with a wide range of people and businesses offering support or money to help the charity group recover. 2MIA FM launched a radio campaign which raised over $12,000 in just over a week. While money won't replace Victory and Sapphire, it certainly goes a long way to keeping the group running. "I must admit, we have to thank the community of Griffith and NSW, and all around Australia. People have been trying to help ... we can't thank everyone enough," said Ms Groat. READ MORE: The money will go towards buying new horses for the group, but horses that suit their needs are hard to come by. The horses need to be a variety of sizes, but not too large, as well as being quiet to accommodate new and nervous riders. "We're now on the hunt for two horses but apart from the price, they're extremely hard to find because they're at a size between 13 or 14, they're just nowhere to be found." The group is now looking to the year ahead, pushing for more volunteers to take them through for the year. "We'll be starting back up in the first week back of term 2. We need quite a few people on the horse side, but there's room for everyone." "Anyone interested in doing some gardening, or fundraising. People sometimes baulk cause they're a bit worried about horses but there's a lot involved in RDA." Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to contact the group at griffith-leeton@rdansw.org.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/7aa3f664-a737-4c6b-8a83-94ebe326c893.jpeg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg