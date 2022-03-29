newsletters, editors-pick-list, amy shark, whats on, tour, see u somewhere, griffith regional theatre, i said hi, performance

Indie-pop star Amy Shark will be appearing at Griffith Regional Theatre on July 6, as part of a 42-day tour of regional Australia. The 'See U Somewhere Australia' tour will kick off on May 19 in Bunbury, before taking the songwriter all across regional Australia - from Albany, WA to Warrnambool, VIC. The tour comes off the back of her recent 'Cry Forever' arena tour and is supported by triple j, Handsome Tours, Select Music and Rage More. The 'Cry Forever' tour will finish with a show in Perth on May 13, leaving less than a week for Amy Shark to rest before the next tour. Despite the rapid turnaround, she said she was excited to visit new towns. "I'm the happiest when I'm on stage performing and I can't wait to travel further into Australia where I've never been before, to explore some of these towns and meet everyone, it's going to be a fun one." The NSW leg of her tour will begin in Dubbo before moving to Newcastle and Wagga before landing in Griffith in early July. The singer urged her regional fans to get in early and buy tickets, with no guarantees of another regional tour anytime soon. "I don't know when I'll get the chance to do a huge Australian run like this again so if I'm coming to your town you are mine that night! No excuses." Tickets for the 'See U Somewhere Australia' tour will go on sale March 30, at 10am. Tickets are available from www.amyshark.com. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/6de411f9-4265-417c-9453-71faad9d50df.jpg/r0_331_2000_1461_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg