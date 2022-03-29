newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Snow's Excavation picked up their second women's top division title in a row at Griffith Touch with a 7-5 win in a tight tussle against Gem Girls. Snow's finished the regular season at the top of the table with their only defeat coming at the hands of the Gem Girls, so it shaped up as a tight finish to the women's top division season. It was a back and forth start to the game, but it was the Gem Girls who were able to open the scoring as the ball was spread out wide before a cut-out pass found Fapiola Uoifalelahi open in the corner. Snow's hit back straight away with Lily-Bele Misiloi running across the field before drawing a defender and throwing a cut-out pass that found Johane Oberholzer open in the corner, but the Gem Girls were able to retake their lead soon after. Melinda Foschi looked to have pulled Snow's level but was adjudged to have been tagged before getting the ball down, and Gem Girls wasted no time in turning defence into attack with a break down the wing seeing Lara Rossetto get over for a 3-1 lead. With four minutes to go in the first half, Snow was able to pull one try back as Misiloi was able to spot a gap and dive over before scoring a second soon after to bring the sides back level at 3-3. Ella Morrissey was able to give the Gem Girls the advantage heading into the break after scoring on a wrap-around to see the score at 4-3 at halftime. Gem Girls lost Morrissey to an ankle injury in the early stages of the second half before Snow's pulled back level, with Misiloi setting up her second of the night to put Oberholzer over for her second try of the night. RELATED Snow's were able to take the lead for the first time in the night after Emma Woolnough broke through from dummy-half before finding Georgina Horton open in the corner with a looping pass to make it 5-4 with 12 minutes remaining. Misiloi completed her hat-trick with two quick tries to bring her total for the night to four and see Snow's push their lead out to three tries late in the game. The Gem Girls were able to pull one try back when Amelia Lolotonga got over, but that was as close as they got with Snow's Excavation taking the title with a 7-5 win. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/3bd5d23e-a935-465c-9574-803aed6b71f2.JPG/r3_613_5998_4000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg