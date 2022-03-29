newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Marchiori Construction's recent domination of the Griffith Touch's men's top division after they came away with a 9-1 win over Tim's Trims on Monday night. Having finished the season unbeaten, the Marchiori side were the favourites moving into the decider and made the most of a fast start with Michael Duncan getting over in the first set of the game. They made it two tries in as many sets, with Zac Whitworth able to dive over as they took an early 2-0 lead. Both sides traded sets for the middle stages of the first half, but it was Marchiori who were able to extend their lead with Dom Giorgi before, with two minutes remaining in the first half Tim's Trims were able to pull on back with James Fallon getting over. Marchiori was able to restore their advantage as Damien Giason got over to send Marchiori Construction to the halftime break with a 4-1 lead. Marchiori was able to continue their run in the second half, with Michael Agnew scoring a quick double before a lack of discipline came back to bite Tim's Trims. RELATED James Fallon was sent from the field for four sets for a hard hit on Jordan Crowe, while Danny Graham was a forced change for dissent. The troubles continued as Tim's Trims had another sit out for four sets after a hard hit on Jack Moon, and Marchiori Construction made the most of their two-man advantage. Dean Minato got over straight after the two sin bins, and Giason scored his second of the night to see Marchiori put one hand on the title. Giorgi got his second of the night soon after to put the icing on the cake and see Marchiori Construction pick up the men's title with a 9-1 win.

