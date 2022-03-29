newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Leeton Greens have picked up where they left off with success at the Group 20 Knockout League Tag competition. The Greens took on Darlington Point Coleambally in the final after the Leeton side came from behind to defeat Hay, while the Roosters took wins over Yenda and Waratahs on the way to the decider. The Leeton side was able to make a fast start getting the first try of the afternoon before Kelly Pauls was able to get on the end of a grubber from Anna McClure to make it 8-0 at the midway point of the first half. DPC was able to pull a try back through Ellen Frost to see the Greens leading 8-4 at the break. RELATED The game turned into a back and forth affair as the sides tried to press home their advantage in hot conditions, but neither were able to hit the scoreboard in the second half as the Greens came away with the 8-4 win. Leeton coach Daniel Watt was pleased with how the day turned out, especially with the performance of some of the juniors who were called on to step up. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/01045a91-0169-4c17-8f50-ccc7af57634f.jpg/r9_376_4021_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg