Griffith Post School Options (GPSO) are looking forward to hosting an inaugural ball on May 21st with a theme that runs true to the very heart of the organisation, 'life is a gift'. The 'life is a gift' ball will celebrate the over 200 GPSO participants with live music, special guests and a delicious three course meal at the Yoogali Club. What makes the event even more exciting is that all participants will be able to go for free and receive complimentary hair, makeup, corsages, a photo session and even a stylist to assist with their ball gowns and suits. Plan Manager at GPSO Maria Searl that the night was intended to 'spoil' participants. "The purpose of the ball is to celebrate GPSO and our participants," Mrs Searl said. "We want to celebrate the growth of GPSO and our wonderful participants, we really just want to pamper them and make them feel really special." READ MORE The theme was also a no brainer says Mrs Searl. "Our participants really are such a gift, so the theme of life is a gift came very easily to the organising committee," Mrs Searl. Family members and friends are also invited to purchase tickets for $60 each. "We would love for members of the public to come along for the fun and book tables for the event," Mrs Searl said. To register and reserve tickets and tables please email reception@GPSO.com.au or phone 0269 643 199. "The ball is about the participants and for the participants," Mrs Searl said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

