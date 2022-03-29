newsletters, editors-pick-list, crime, theft, breaking, entering, printer, atv, vehicle, police

A number of quad-bikes and utility terrain vehicles have been stolen from properties across the Griffith area, prompting police to warn owners to ensure keys are kept away from the vehicle when not in use. Between 7pm on March 25 and around midday on March 26, a quad-bike was stolen from a property in Yoogali after a shed was broken into. The shed was forcibly entered and a red and white Honda was stolen while residents were not on the property. Two utility terrain vehicles were also stolen from a property in North Kooba between 11pm on March 24 and 6am the following day. Two Honda Pioneer UTV's were stolen from out in the open on the property, rather than inside a shed or garage. Police are encouraging property owners to secure keys for any vehicles 'to make it difficult for thefts.' A business in Yambil Street found a window smashed and a laser printer stolen from a display on Saturday, March 26. The business reported nothing else taken and no other entry was gained. Police are encouraging anyone with information on the events to get in touch. Griffith Police Station is available at 6969 4299 and Crime Stoppers is available at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/93a62e29-5b72-4349-bff4-15c5366a1855.jpeg/r1_0_635_358_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg