In the week leading up to March 27th, the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) has recorded 7,586 active cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of recorded cases since July 1st to 42,024. There are currently 13 COVID-19 patients in MLHD who are being cared for in hospital. One patient is in ICU. In the last four weeks alone, Griffith has recorded 1697 new cases of COVID-19, with a testing rate of 64 positive results per 1000 tests taken. RELATED || 'Cutting - edge': Australia to produce mRNA vaccines Across the MLHD, more than 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Sunday 20 March 2022. Of children aged 12 to 15, 87.8 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 83.6 per cent have received two doses. The MLHD continues to urge those who have not yet booked in for their booster shot to do so promptly. READ MORE "We urge people to get their booster dose as soon as they are eligible, to best protect themselves, their loved ones and the community from the ongoing transmission of COVID-19," a spokesperson for the MLHD said. "We also strongly recommend that people aged 12 years and over who are severely immunocompromised have a third primary dose of vaccine from two months after their second dose." The MLHD Vaccination Clinic in Griffith is open until 5.00 pm weekdays. The Moderna vaccine is also available on Monday mornings in Griffith from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon. Vulnerable and older Australians will also soon be able to get a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose. The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation has recommended a second booster be administered for Australians over 65, Indigenous Australians over 50, those in disability care and those who are immunocompromised over the age of 16. For more information please visit the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder.

