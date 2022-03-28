sport, local-sport,

Twenty seven golfers played in the American foursomes on Sunday. The joint winners of the day were Kym Wheeler/Michael Crosato and Glennis Forner/Doreen Wood with a score of 64 nett. Michael Crosato won nearest the pin on the 14th and was unlucky not to get a hole in one with his tee shot so close to the pin. Bruce Black won the 9th/18th and the pro pin went to Roni Santalucia. Lidio Bisa won Tuesday's veteran's day with 37 points and in second place with 33 points was Noel Foley in a three way countback from Peter Martin and Gary Signor. RELATED A stroke event will be played next Sunday for the April monthly medal and captains of the day are Chris Close and Gary Signor. There are some spots still available for anyone wanting to play in the Yenda Pro Am on Wednesday the 20th April. For nomination forms and time slots available please contact Glennis Forner on 0407 064 993. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/6763457a-9516-445b-8207-9447243f5bcf.JPG/r3_40_5998_3427_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg