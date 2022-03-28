sport, local-sport,

The event at the Griffith Golf Club last Saturday was a single stableford with 84 players challenging the course in perfect conditions for golf. Tirui Phillip 39 points won A Grade, going out in one under par 35 draining birdies on the 5th, and 9th. Runner-up Andrew Romagnolo 38 points, firing 76 off the stick, nailing birdies on the 8th and 16th. Ngara Timoti 41 points best in B Grade, going around in 71 strokes, carding nine pars. Trent McFadzean runner-up on 37 points, also with nine pars, on a countback over Matt Rumming 37 points. Graeme Trevett 37 points best in C Grade, out in a train wreck only scoring 15 points but came home on a wet sail scoring 22 points with five three-pointers. Grant Keily 35 points, runner-up did the opposite, nailed a birdie on the 8th for 20 points out, crashing to 15 home. Pins to 4th Brett Angel, 7th Trent McFadzean, 8th Sam Ranney, 11th Grant Gyles, 15th Trent McFadzean, who jammed his second into the cup for an Eagle Two, 16th Andrew Romagnolo. Due to a large contingent on an away trip to Braham, a smaller field of 32 players contested Sunday's medley single stableford in two grades. Sim Tuitivake 38 points won Div.1, Lama Lolotonga 36 points runner-up on a countback over Taoloa Toru 36 points. Skeet Milne 38 points best in Div.2 ahead of Peter Den Houting 35 points. Tuitivake Eagled the 17th, and also won the pro Pin 15th, Fusi Fidow 7th, Derek Langford 11th. The quarter-finals of the McNabb Mobil Handicap Match Play were also completed on Sunday. Brett Crooks d Josh Stapleton 4/3 and will play Jason Dunn in the first semi after he defeated Ton Catanzariti 3/2. Barry Stapleton d Mark Townsend in the other semi who defeated Jason Brain 1up. Semi-finals to be played by Sunday, April 3. Members are reminded that Annual Subs. are due and must be paid by Thursday, March 31. The Annual General Meeting will be held mid-April. Nomination forms for Board positions will be placed on the Club Notice Board. The B & C Plumbing Pro-Am, a two-day event this year, is to be held on Thursday and Friday, April 21 and 22nd. Entries open shortly. Dippa Di Dierdominco, Guy Ritchie and Pumper Cassidy are special guests and speakers. RELATED The appeal for golfers to repair fairway divots and green pitch marks is largely falling on deaf ears, particularly on the greens. The Sunday Junior and Ladies Clinics have resumed. All details from the Pro Shop on 69623742. Today and Sunday's events are single stablefords, Saturday a monthly medal single stroke. The Junior Open is on Sunday, April 10. The veterans played a single stableford with 32 players in two divisions. Tony McBride 37 points won Div.1 on a countback over Jim Dickie 37 points. Byron James 38 points won Div.2 ahead of John F. Gale 37 points. Skeet Milne won the 11th pin, Tom Wright 15th. Veterans are reminded that their subs must be paid by this Thursday, March 31 or they will be excluded from competitions. Another single stableford this week. Last Wednesday's single stableford with a field of 39 players. Ngarau Noa 41 points won A Grade, Brian Savage 35 points second. Teei Piawi amassed 45 points, 80 off the stick to win B Grade, over Terry Bennett 39 points. Geoff Smith 37 points won C Grade on a countback over Steve Crowe 37 points. Pins to 7th Taloa, 11th Sim Tuitvake, 15th Ngarau Noa.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/1559b03d-84ae-4119-a018-9a88eb262e5b.JPG/r3_293_5998_3680_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg