ALTHOUGH COVID seems to have become a "normal" virus in the world and local communities, in March the Japanese Encephalitis Virus hit the rural areas of NSW and, in particular, our Griffith area. This is a serious disease and, as such, Multicultural NSW facilitated a Zoom Q&A with the Multicultural Council of Griffith and members, with Dr Jan Fizzell, Senior Medical Adviser for NSW Health about the Japanese Encephalitis virus. The participants were able to learn the facts and they were able to portray them to their communities, in particular to those people working at and/or living close to piggeries and in agricultural areas near significant mosquito populations. Do not forget to protect yourselves. Wear light coloured, loose-fitting long-sleeved shirts, long pants and covered footwear and socks. Apply repellent to all areas of exposed skin, especially those that contain DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus. We also learned pork is safe to consume. People cannot get infected with JEV by touching an infected animal or eating animal products including pork or poultry products. READ MORE: Humans are not able to pass JEV to other humans nor get infected by touching any infected animals. The Australian government has ordered vaccines against JEV, for those at highest risk. The Multicultural Council held its 2022 Harmony Day, which was enjoyed by those that attended. There is something special about Harmony Day, it never fails to bring together the diversity of the communities, including their foods for everyone to taste and share. It was a great start to Harmony Week and we look forward to the 2023 Harmony Day. On a more serious note, we have had representation from the unfair treatment of those who come to Australia to work under the Pacific Islands worker schemes. This does not bode well for the programs and it will become harder to bring workers to Australia once the feedback reaches their shores from those that have been affected. Representation has been made to the relevant departments to look into the matter. Hopefully it will bring good future changes for all.

