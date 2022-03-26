newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Hanwood has booked their spot in the GDCA second grade decider after picking up a five-wicket win over Exies Eagles in the preliminary final on Saturday. The Eagles won the toss and elected to bat, but Rajesh Johar (0) fell in the opening over to the bowling of Shannon Caughey (1/11), while Chris Barbagallo knocked over Jimmy Patel (1) and Zac Dart (0). Don Jayasuriya saw off the hat-trick ball from Barbagallo and, with Peter Davis, looked to rebuild their side's innings and push them towards a defendable total. The fourth-wicket pairing put on 48 runs before Davis (19), and Jayasuriya (20) fell to the bowling of Luke Catanzariti (2/32) in quick succession. Gavin Woods (32*) was the only other Eagle to get a start as the lower order crumbled, with Gulfam Ahmed (2/26), Barbagallo (4/20) and Michael Crosato (1/2) sharing the remaining wickets as the Eagles were bowled out for 107. RELATED Neil Geltch and Brad Hornery put on 19 for the first wicket before Geltch (6) was caught off the bowling of Ryan Bock (1/18). Hornery was joined by Crosato and kept the scoreboard ticking over before Cameron Harrison stuck to remove Hornery (19) and Pardeep Deol (3) in quick succession. Crosato kept the scoreboard ticking over while Luke Catanzariti (5) fell to the bowling of Patel (5) before Harrison (3/13) removed the dangerous Crosato (28), with Hanwood needing 21 runs to secure victory. Jason Bertacco (28*) and Zac Ruediger (4*) were able to get their side over the line with 14 overs remaining. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/9f8eb9d5-56bc-43c2-a3d1-23411225ea5d.JPG/r1453_1459_5026_3478_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg