Griffith Black and Whites have started as they will wish to continue after picking up the Paul Kelly Memorial knockout. It was two shut out wins for the Panthers, and they secured the trophy with a 36-0 win over Hay at Wade Park on Saturday. The Black and Whites were able to reach the grand final after an 18-0 win over Yanco-Wamoon, while the Magpies reached the decider off the back of a nail-biting 16-12 win over Darlington Point Coleambally. The Panthers were able to take the ascendancy early in the final, with co-coach Uafu Lavaka able to crash over in the opening minutes. It was two in quick succession as Tomasi Caqusau was able to barge his way over before a dart from dummy half saw Andrew Lavaka able to extend his side's lead to 18-0 after a successful conversion from Gospel Toru. The Panthers headed to the halftime break with a 24-point lead as Veti Mataa was able to crash through the Magpies' defence to score under the post. Lavaka continued his side's good progression in the early stages of the second half with his second dart from dummy half, seeing him get over the line for his second of the afternoon. The scoring slowed down in the second half as the sides struggled in the hot weather, but Toru was able to put the icing on the cake after breaking through the middle to score under the post to wrap up a 36-0 victory. RELATED Black and Whites' co-coach Uafu Lavaka was pleased with the opening hit-outs of the season. "This is our first time coming together as a team after a couple of months away from footy, but the boys seemed to be gelling really well," he said. "We have been working hard all preseason, and it was really pleasing to see how the boys came out today for our first hit-out. "We have taken it up a notch because of the strength of the teams in Group 20. There are a lot of competitive sides, and we are just trying to be on top of our game." Meanwhile, the Leeton Greens picked up where they left off from taking a grinding victory in the league tag to take the title with an 8-4 win over Darlington Point Coleambally with all the points scored in the first half.

