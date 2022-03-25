Funding shows we must 'fight for our rights'

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

IT WAS pleasing last week to finally see the calls from Griffith growers had been heard by the government. These growers were smashed by hailstorms and had been calling out for assistance as a result. Crops and livelihoods were impacted. Many said the government took too long to step in and offer support. Now that the grant assistance has been put in place, growers have been encouraged to take part and have some of the pain taken away. What this shows is it's important to always be lobbying for a fairer go in these cases. Growers in Griffith and the wider MIA are the backbone of our communities. We rely on them to keep our economy turning. So, when these things happen, we need to continue to fight for help and support from governments and those in positions to offer this assistance. It may not cover everything, but it's a start. Talia Pattison Acting editor