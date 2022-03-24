news, local-news, scalatrini, sooshi mango, comedy, show, tour, off the boat

"We just hope it's a fun night where everyone can forget the last two years and have a laugh together." Joe Scalatrini, one third of esteemed comedy trio Sooshi Mango, is excited to be touring again as the 'Off the Boat' tour gets repeatedly extended due to massive demand. The tour began with just twelve shows and due to massive demand, is now up to around 31 shows around the country and a second leg beginning in August. In an interview with The Area News, Mr Scalatrini explained that he thought of the show as 'the next episode' of their beloved characters. "When I say different show, it's the same style but it's just been a new episode. It's the same characters, same type of sketches but it's all new material," he explained. "All the characters are exactly the same, but they're in brand new situations. For example, last year the ethnic dads were going through an airport, this year they're in a courtroom." Sooshi Mango's range of characters have been widely commended for their relatability and universal appeal, which has particularly taken off recently. "Most of the time, people say to us that 'it's not a show, it's a documentary.' People really relate to it, they just resonate with the characters or they know someone like that." It's no secret that the last two years have been difficult for everyone, from the coronavirus pandemic to natural disasters and most recently, the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Mr Scalatrini emphasised that their goal was to help people forget the struggle for a few hours and enjoy a return to normalcy. "At the end of the day, I think the reason this tour has been so successful is because people wanted to get out and laugh again, feel some sort of normal again ... We sold out two Rod Laver arenas, the vibe and the buzz was just electric even before we came out." he said. IN OTHER NEWS Mr Scalatrini said it was a balancing act between being relevant but still light. "Comedy is a tough thing, it's a fine line. I think everything could be made some sort of a joke, but I think that timing is everything with this sort of stuff," he said. The trio have certainly got their hands full, with the return to touring coming alongside a number of other projects they're working on including an international tour next year and scriptwriting for a movie. Mr Scalatrini said that he had to get back into 'match fitness' to keep up with the shows nonstop nature. "Our show is two hours and ten minutes including an interval, and it's nonstop. We're on stage the whole time so if I go offstage, I'm just getting changed to get straight back on," Mr Scalatrini said. He added that the pandemic had given the group a new perspective, that they were approaching each show like it was the last they'd do. "Nothing is promised anymore, you don't know what's around the corner. This whole thing gave us a new perspective to give it everything you've got ... You just have to make sure you bring your best every night." The 'Off the Boat' tour is playing in Griffith Regional Theatre on April 14, 15 and 16. Tickets are available from the Griffith Regional Theatre website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/cb7fa599-6e0d-483b-a21e-ecbfeea305d7.jpg/r10_385_4118_2706_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg