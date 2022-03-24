news, local-news, news, whats on, teaching, teachers, author talk, education, griffith city library, gabbie stroud

Gabbie Stroud will give what is sure to be an engaging and thought provoking author talk at Griffith City Library on March 30th. A freelance writer and novelist, Mrs Stroud refers to herself as a 'recovering teaching', becoming disenchanted and disillusioned with the profession which she loved so much. Her work explores how the current education system is letting down children and parents, and breaking the dedicated teachers that need our support now more than ever before. The talk comes at a time when teachers across the state are at their breaking limit, striking for better pay, better support and better working conditions. Discussing her 'smash hit' memoir Teacher, which was shortlisted for Biography Book of the Year at the 2018 ABIA Awards, and her newest book Dear Parents, published in 2020, Mrs Stroud is sure to get attendees thinking hard about the reality for Griffith teachers. READ MORE In 2016, her critical commentary of Australia's education system was published in Griffith Reviews' Edition 51 Fixing the System, which went on to be shortlisted for a Walkley Award. Griffith City Library Manager, Karen Tagliapietra, said she was happy to welcome Gabbie to Griffith after her visit was postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19 lockdowns. "Gabbie has an insightful perspective and I think many locals will find her talk interesting," Ms Tagliapietra said. Books will be available to purchase on the evening. Reserve your place at this months author talk here. The talk will commence from 5:30pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

